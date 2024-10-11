Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 838 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.