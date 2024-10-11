Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CB opened at $284.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $205.64 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

