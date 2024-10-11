Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 114 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $376.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $385.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

