Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

