Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 276,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,141,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $610.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 84,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $205,271.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,158,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,325.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 84,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $205,271.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,158,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,325.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,159.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,570 shares of company stock worth $894,330. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 256,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 379,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 86.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

