Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $75.20 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,738,438,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

