Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $8,298,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 208,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 228,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 55,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.