Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Sells 5,608 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.