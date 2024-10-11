Raymond James Analysts Give Keyera (TSE:KEY) a C$47.00 Price Target

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) received a C$47.00 price target from Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$43.99. The company had a trading volume of 213,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,168. The stock has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$31.16 and a 1-year high of C$44.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.