Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

Recruit Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.