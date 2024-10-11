Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. Reddit has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $755,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,293,560.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $755,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,293,560.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 11,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $722,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 840,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,784,256. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,993 shares of company stock worth $19,517,419.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $7,363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $82,167,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 147.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 742,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after buying an additional 442,145 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.