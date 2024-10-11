Remington Resources (CVE:RGM) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Remington Resources Inc (CVE:RGM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Remington Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$593,340.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.
Remington Resources Company Profile
Remington Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Blunt claims located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Goldera Resources Inc and changed its name to Remington Resources Inc in April 2006.
