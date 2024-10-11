RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $229.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $218.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

RNR stock opened at $278.66 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $188.24 and a 1 year high of $283.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.83.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 39.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,836. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,282,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,027,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after buying an additional 109,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

