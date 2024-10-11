Request Price Hits $0.0971 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Request has a total market capitalization of $74.62 million and approximately $850,511.48 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,982.94 or 0.99931815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09489449 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $980,467.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

