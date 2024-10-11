Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion.
Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
TSE:SLF opened at C$78.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.75. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$79.45.
Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial
In other news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$150,590.00. In related news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 500 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,000. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
