Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.92.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after buying an additional 1,181,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

