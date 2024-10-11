Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 11th (ACI, ADUS, ALNY, AMD, CATX, CLRB, COLL, CORZ, DPZ, EXEL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 11th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $27.25 target price on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $139.00 price target on the stock.

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $470.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $475.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$88.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

