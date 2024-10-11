Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.18. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 13,484 shares changing hands.
Reservoir Media Stock Up 3.9 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.66 million, a P/E ratio of -858.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reservoir Media
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Delta’s Earnings Miss? Wall Street Calls It a Buy Opportunity
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.