Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Insider Sells $262,206.42 in Stock

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Revvity Trading Down 1.1 %

RVTY opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.21. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $128.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Several research firms have commented on RVTY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Revvity by 505.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 516.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 379,802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $5,013,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

