REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Short Interest Update

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FEPI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 98,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,280. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $389.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90.

Get REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0923 per share. This is a positive change from REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $13.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.