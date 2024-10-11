RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIU) Short Interest Up 1,633.3% in September

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RF Acquisition Corp II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFAIU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,051. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

