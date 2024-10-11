Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter.
Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.
