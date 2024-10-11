Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rheinmetall Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.49. 44,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,247. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

