Richard E. Lowenthal Sells 100,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,346,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,012.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPRY opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

