Richard E. Lowenthal Sells 100,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,346,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,012.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SPRY opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on ARS Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- About the Markup Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.