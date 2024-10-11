Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 41,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,076. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $189.67 million, a P/E ratio of -251.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

