Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. 115,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.90.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.13). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $237,906.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,645,673.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

