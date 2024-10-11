Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on V2X (NYSE:VVX)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Get V2X alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V2X

V2X Price Performance

V2X stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -457.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. V2X has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $61.45.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that V2X will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at V2X

In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,768. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Mural bought 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,976. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in V2X by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in V2X by 200.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in V2X in the first quarter valued at $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in V2X during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in V2X during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.