Robert W. Baird Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 104,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

