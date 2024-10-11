Roderick (Rod) Flavell Buys 255 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £997.05 ($1,304.87).
Roderick (Rod) Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 11th, Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 241 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £997.74 ($1,305.77).
Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 388 ($5.08) on Friday. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 494.96 ($6.48). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 405.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The stock has a market cap of £423.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,385.71 and a beta of 0.97.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 430 ($5.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
About FDM Group
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.
