Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.8 days.

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $4.61 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Rotork has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.