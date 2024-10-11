Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $275.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.71.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $234.62 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 131.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.