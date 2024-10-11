Royal Bank of Canada Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.65. 1,608,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after buying an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,475,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,712.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 655,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 654,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.