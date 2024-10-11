Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.3 %

RCL opened at $193.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $195.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

