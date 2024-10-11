Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.32. 739,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $196.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

