Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $253.00. The stock had previously closed at $183.39, but opened at $188.29. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $188.91, with a volume of 323,422 shares trading hands.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCL. Macquarie increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.