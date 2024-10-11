Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $72.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

