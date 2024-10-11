Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $150.27 and last traded at $149.73, with a volume of 61908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.55.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

