Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 29062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

