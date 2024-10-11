Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,781,000 after acquiring an additional 432,013 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 333,805 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE opened at $6.37 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

