Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.76.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.
SAGE opened at $6.37 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
