Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Bank of America

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $388.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.