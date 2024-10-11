Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $436.81, but opened at $451.07. Saia shares last traded at $450.33, with a volume of 26,025 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after acquiring an additional 149,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $27,733,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

