Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 88.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $63,513.68 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,701.16 or 0.99962603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,939,745,989 coins and its circulating supply is 43,400,600,448 coins. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,940,249,167.91744 with 43,401,103,626.94598 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00008153 USD and is down -61.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $165,803.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.