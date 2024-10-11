Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 2,369,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,203.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGF opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

