Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 2,369,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,203.0 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGF opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $6.89.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
