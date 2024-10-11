San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 125,606 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 229.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,606 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,429,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.