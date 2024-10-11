San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $12,639,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 233,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $265.72 billion, a PE ratio of 200.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

