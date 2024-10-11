San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 16.7% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $639.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

