San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,636 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $211.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.95 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.48.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

