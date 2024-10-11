Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 2,480.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sands China Trading Up 0.8 %
SCHYY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. Sands China has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $31.31.
About Sands China
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sands China
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.