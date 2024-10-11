Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 2,480.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sands China Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHYY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. Sands China has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

