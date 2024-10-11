Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 845,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

