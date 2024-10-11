Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

