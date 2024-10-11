Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,377 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $57,584,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 27.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 145,158 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.